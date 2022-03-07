Aries - March 21 - April 20

A radical force seems to be challenging your beliefs and what you hold dear. What you see as trouble is a growing pain to be endured as you move to the next step in your personal evolution.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Things could get a bit tense. One of your first reactions might be to look to your loved ones for support. You might find that your standbys aren’t standing by. It could seem like they’ve joined the opposition.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Parts of your life might seem like gladiatorial games. The good news is that if anyone can see the truth in the matter, it’s you. Be careful to not be too obstinate about how to resolve things.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You’re apt to go in circles if you only see the negative side of every situation. Your lack of perspective could keep you from seeing an answer. Your mind is your greatest asset and your worst enemy.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You’re likely to be on a roll with new ideas about your goals in life. People who are scared of the new and different are apt to try to toss a monkey wrench into the spokes of your wheels.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Remember that even though there is tension, it doesn’t have to affect you. Your motto should be you’re “in it but not of it.” The basis of most feuds boils down to the struggle between the old and the new.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

There is something holding you back from setting ideas into motion. It could be that there is a small voice in your head telling you not to accept things and adopt them into your life just because they’re new.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You could feel like you’re walking a puppy that won’t heel. The puppy is curious and reckless. You have to teach this dog some lesson, while at the same time giving it a bit of freedom to go out and explore alone.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your mental processes may run into a snag as you discover that there are certain rules by which you need to abide. You feel as if you can establish your own based on your personal morals.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

In all the time spent trying to stabilise your emotions, you may get too caught up in your feelings. You may have not been listening to your rational mind, even though it’s crying out for you to move forward.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

The more you can apply to your own life the advice you give to others, the better off you’ll be, Aquarius. No one is going to follow a leader who doesn’t abide by his or her own standards.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

You may be on a slow track of discipline that embraces a more traditional way of looking at things. You’ve been hit by an aggressive force urging you to do things differently. Don’t resist it.

[email protected]