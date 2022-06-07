Aries - March 21 - April 20 Some exciting activities could take place in your neighbourhood today. You’ll definitely want to find out more about what’s going on. If possible, you may go with some close friends or a romantic partner.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your business and financial interests definitely get a big boost today, perhaps through contacts with friends. Career matters are skyrocketing, and your financial future looks promising. Keep up the good work. Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Love and romance are apt to be your primary focus today. If you’re currently romantically involved, expect a wonderfully intense evening with your special someone if it’s possible you spend time together. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today dreams, visions, and intuitive insights enrich your innovative side and interactions with others. Don’t hesitate to put your ideas into motion even if they seem a bit too ambitious.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 A neighbour or relative you haven’t spoken to for a while might contact you out of the blue. Make the time to talk, as it could open up doors for you that you wouldn’t normally expect. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your working life and income are likely to be enhanced today through the influence of people who live in distant countries. The desire for knowledge is probably strong, and you might develop some new skills. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Romance is front and center today, as you’re probably feeling especially passionate. This is a great day to plan an intimate evening with a lover, if possible. Make use of candles and soft music.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re likely to be feeling romantic today. If you’re currently involved, plan an intimate evening at home with your lover. Don’t be surprised if someone new and exciting comes into your life. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today you might find that your social life takes a definite turn for the better. You could receive more than one text or call that piques your interest and you’ll spend a lot of time discussing get-togethers. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Business and money matters may seem too good to be true. Success and good fortune in these departments are indicated for you today. If you’ve been trying to get a break in a creative field, it may manifest.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You should be feeling especially passionate today so don’t be surprised if you can’t get sex and romance out of your mind. If you’re currently involved, schedule an intimate evening with your lover. Pisces - February 19 - March 20