Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you’ll find that you’re the missing puzzle piece that people need in every situation. Engage in light conversation in social arenas and feel free to turn your charm up full blast.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 You may find that people want to do a great deal of talking but not a great deal of feeling today. Put your emotions on the back burner and let your mind take over. Deal with facts and don’t let emotions interfere. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

You should be able to evaluate your emotions from a very neutral, detached perspective today. Use this opportunity to take action based on what you feel. Make sure your actions aren’t reactionary. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 If you’re talking about another person today make sure you aren’t saying anything that would be upsetting if they were standing right there. Gossip may be rampant, but that’s no excuse to contribute to it.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 It’s important for you to take action on a day like today. Trust yourself and your instincts. Oftentimes you’ll have the perfect advice for every situation and every other person except yourself. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

You might find yourself a bit confused about which way to go. The baffled look on your face isn’t helping anyone figure out how to help you. Don’t feel obliged to stay in an unhealthy situation. Libra - September 24 - October 23 It’s important for you to get outside and feel the wind blowing. Reconnect with nature and be aware of the four elements. Take deep breaths and fill your lungs with this energising life force.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Make practical use of the thoughts you have synthesized over the last few days. Stretch your boundaries and extend your wisdom to the people around you. This is a day to take action. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

This is an important day for you to make valuable connections with others. You’ll find yourself engaged in fast-paced, witty conversations and debates from which you can learn a great deal. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 It could be hard for you to get a handle on things today as your focus seems to jump from one subject to the next without finding resolution for any. This isn’t a day to find solutions.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 You might come across strong opposition today from someone who seems to want to cut straight through to your heart. This is a message reminding you to think about things in terms of the collective. Pieces - February 20 - March 20