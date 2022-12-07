Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you can expect to have some disagreements with your partner or friend. You may overreact. If you do, it’s only because the climate of the last few days has made you feel more vulnerable than usual.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you will be confrontational. This comes after several weeks of holding yourself back from criticising other people. You have strong feelings concerning anything outside of the family. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Gemini - May 21 - June 21 You may be planning for the future, yet find yourself needing to make choices that will resonate far beyond the next few months. These are big decisions, but trust that you won't be making them alone.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You can expect to be volatile today! No one will dare contradict you or insinuate that you’ve taken your ideas from others. Rather than say things you might later regret, write down your thoughts. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t hesitate to speak up for what is right, even if it means confronting someone with power. The slightest injustice can’t be tolerated. When you voice your opinion, it makes others respect you. Libra - September 23 - October 22 No one has ever accused you of being overly diplomatic. In fact, since you have no compunction about saying what you think, your mouth regularly gets you into trouble.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 There’s some likelihood you’ll become irritated with someone close to you. Just who do they think they are, anyway? Whatever you fight about, try not to overreact. Express yourself mildly. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Something’s gotten into you today. An imp inside you is determined to tear down every convention, especially in the art world. If you were an art critic, we would expect you to sing the praises of the vanguard. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 If you’re involved in an occupation similar to that of your mother or father, today you may question if the choice was preordained. You might want to find more freedom within the confines of your existing career.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Most people form their opinions on the basis of what they’re told by a few people who supposedly know what they’re talking about. Today, you have no such patience for these tendencies. Pisces - February 19 - March 20