Aries - March 21 - April 20

Today your mind should be especially quick and penetrating.You could decide to tackle some in-depth research that you’ve been considering doing for a while on a subject that fascinates you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Some vivid, beautiful dreams or visions could awaken you and make you aware of new opportunities. They could be creative in nature, and you should consider taking advantage of them.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you might decide to attend a group activity that is primarily concerned with an intellectual, philosophical, or spiritual interest. You might meet a person whose conversation stimulates your mind.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

A public figure might capture your interest in some way today. This person could have a lot to say that appeals to you. You’ll want to acquaint yourself with as much of this person’s work as possible.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Today you might attend a party or group activity that puts you in touch with some interesting people from faraway places. You could find their conversation intellectually stimulating. You’re apt to learn a lot.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Some upheaval in your career could take you by surprise but it’s apt to make a positive difference to you. Your public standing and income could both skyrocket. Legal papers might be involved.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

A social event could bring you into contact with a intense person in an intriguing profession. You could find him or her very charming. If you aren’t romantically involved at the moment, there could be potential!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You always tend to have good powers of concentration but today you’re more focused than usual. This could be job related, it might involve helping a friend, or it may just be a personal project.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

An intense conversation with your romantic partner could take place today. This could involve taking the relationship to the next commitment level, and the subject of marriage could come up.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Today you and the other members of your household might discuss the possibility of making some changes. This could involve redecorating or remodelling or even something as mundane as a thorough cleaning.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Today you might feel the urge to write. This could involve nothing more than a lengthy letter or email to a friend, but it could also be creative work, such as a novel, essay, screenplay or poem.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Paperwork involving money needs to be executed today. It could be a settlement, new commission, or bonus of some kind. This is likely to be a joyous occasion because money is coming your way.

