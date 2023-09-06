Aries - March 21 - April 20 Mind your physical health today. Don’t push yourself if you’re feeling tired and run down. Seriously consider taking a day off from everything to get the rest your body needs.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Something out of the ordinary may appeal to you, especially if life seems dull these days. Nothing says you can’t indulge yourself as long as what you’re considering isn’t dangerous. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It’s a great day to set some goals or review existing ones. If you don’t have a working list, it’s time you started one. Brainstorm without censorship. Let your thoughts flow and write them down. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Make yourself available to someone in need of a friend. Don’t turn anyone away even if you’re busy or under the weather. Chances are the person who comes to you needs the advice that only you can offer.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Take care of yourself if you feel tired. There’s no shame in slowing down or taking a day off if it’s needed. If you can spend a day in bed, go for it. This can be more restorative than you know. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Music can soothe the savage beast. If you feel rather savage yourself, turn on some music. Dance and sing aloud. You’ll be amazed at how this reduces stress and increases energy. Libra - September 23 - October 22 If you feel sluggish today, put on some upbeat music to get you going. Whether it’s your favourite tune or the radio, it will help a great deal. Dance a little or sing while you tend to your work.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Try then try again today. It can feel terrible to fail at something. Sometimes you just want to hide rather than face the possibility of humiliation. Don’t give up. Your goals are worthy of the effort. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Consider talking with a good friend today. Don’t let your pride get in the way of getting the support and help you need. If you’ve made a mistake, don’t walk around with guilt. Sit down with a confidante. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 It might be time to face a recent failure. No-one is exempt from disappointment, of not succeeding at something. It’s part of reaching a goal, no matter who you are or what you’ve done in the past.

