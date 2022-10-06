Aries - March 21 - April 20 Make your loved one a romantic dinner tonight. Escort him or her on an imaginary magic-carpet ride to fantastic places. Consider having a bottle of wine at a playground afterward, if possible.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 When it comes to romantic relationships, you might find that you’re playing more of a game of hide-and-go-seek than a combined effort toward friendship, trust and honesty. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’re apt to be somewhat fickle when it comes to love and romance right now. The key for you now is freedom. The problem with this mindset is that it might be misinterpreted. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may be confused when it comes to matters of the heart. The fundamental security of your being is your responsibility. Find a way to incorporate your dreams into the dreams of others.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Your fairy-tale imagination of how your romantic life should run is hooking you up with many different opportunities. Whether you realise it or not, the optimal situation you seek is within your grasp. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your dreams work out quite nicely in your head, but the problem now is how to turn them into some sort of real-life scenario. When it comes to relationships, things don’t normally happen logically or rationally. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Love and personal relationships are likely to take on a much dreamier and more romantic tone now. Your eyes are apt to sparkle as you speak or even think of the person you care about the most.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 It could be that you have such high expectations of your partner that he or she will never be able to live up to your standards. You’re setting the stage for failure by demanding that the person be of a certain way. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your fantasies could come true now, especially when it comes to relationships. This could be the moment you’ve dreamed about. Remind yourself that all dreams can come true on a day such as today. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 While you normally like all of your romantic relationships to be nurturing and comforting, you may find that this isn’t always possible. There’s a disconnect between you and a close partner right now.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A creative project that you’ve been working on may be coming to a climactic peak. Discuss your progress with others and feel free to hold an informal critique in order to get honest feedback on your work. Pisces - February 19 - March 20