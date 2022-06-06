Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your self-confidence is likely to skyrocket today, Aries. Good news about money could reach you while you’re at home, causing family members to want to celebrate it in style.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 It’s time to get in touch with the people in your neighbourhood, Taurus. By reaching out to the people you live near in a jovial and congenial way you build community spirit. You can expect a lot. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today could bring a lot of physical activity, possibly including workouts and dancing, as your energy, enthusiasm, and stamina are all high. Life may be mentally demanding, too, but you can handle it. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Children cross your path today for a reason. You might get caught up in their games and momentarily experience being a child again yourself. This could increase your appeal for love partners.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Communication flows freely today, Leo. Land might be discussed. At some point you’ll be reminded of someone from the past and experience a momentary wave of longing to see this person again. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You could hear this from more than one source, Virgo, so it’s likely true. You might spend a lot of time driving around, mainly running errands but also seeking people who are in the know. Libra - September 23 - October 22 The forthcoming completion of a frustrating project could be moved closer by one intense burst of energy from you, Libra. Self-confidence and determination will come together.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you might plan a trip, Scorpio, perhaps a long-distance vacation. You may be planning far in advance, but you love to dream about the possibilities now. You’re in the position where you feel secure. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Sagittarius, some interesting insights could steer you in the right direction regarding a goal you’ve been working toward for a long time. You could also feel a burst of physical energy. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Expect to spend a lot of time communicating with others, perhaps texting multiple friends at one time either individually or in a group chat. At least one could end up being helpful to your life.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Your health is likely to be glowing and your physical energy high, Aquarius. You’ll probably want to spend some of your time today working out or otherwise getting some exercise. Pisces - February 19 - March 20