Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’ll find that you can get quite a bit done using your quick mind and sharp wit. Information is flying fast and furious. Grab hold of what resonates with you and discard what doesn’t.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Often, we ask ourselves, "Why me?" You might feel like you ask yourself this question more than anyone else, Taurus. Your life probably seems at times like a roller-coaster ride that never ends. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Today is good. There’s a great deal of information that you need to process now. Have you been thinking about buying some new electronic equipment or small appliances for your home? Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Don’t automatically assume that you can work out all your problems by yourself, Cancer. Just the act of talking things over with others can help shed light on a situation that was baffling you earlier.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Get up early and get working, Leo. You have a lot of emotional and physical energy that should help you accomplish whatever you need to do. The planetary energy is on your side.

Feel free to speak up today. Perhaps no one has heard your point of view in a while. It’s probably important for them to hear it. Just because people don’t ask for your opinion, that doesn’t mean it isn’t valid. Someone has turned on the fan and papers are flying everywhere, Libra. The pace of things is picking up and you’re scrambling to pick up the pieces. Stay in close communication with others today.

No one is going to be catering to your needs today, Scorpio, so get up and do things on your own. You’ll find that there is little sympathy from others, and strong opinions are a dime a dozen.

Listen closely to the wind, for the answers are blowing around right in front of you today. Contact people you haven’t heard from in a while. You’ll find that you can be quite productive where you least expect it. You might find yourself sidestepping in order to avoid a commitment today. Don’t keep giving someone the runaround. Be strong and let people know your thoughts even if you think their feelings will be hurt.

You’re at a dramatic climax in your monthly emotional cycle today, Aquarius. It’s possible that you’ll erupt like a volcano. Don’t be ashamed of releasing these emotions.