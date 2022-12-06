Aries - March 21 - April 20 True, things have been going smoothly for the past few days but be careful not to be fooled. Pride goes before a fall, as they say. Today you should be wary of your behavior toward your lover.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 The people you meet will be cordial and caring, and the future will seem like a bright, attractive place to live. In other words, it’s like a fabulous dream, and the alarm clock is bound to wake you up soon. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Because you tend to brood over everything right now, a day like this can’t be anything but beneficial. It has been difficult for you to find satisfaction within the realm of the known world lately. Gemini - May 21 - June 21 There are days when you feel wonderful without being able to attribute the feeling to any real event. Of course, your rational mind will search for a reason for your happiness!

Leo - July 23 - August 22 The day ahead should be excellent. For the past several days you’ve been searching for meaning in life. There have been changes in your chief occupation, new relationships, bursting ambitions! Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Of course, it’s tempting to run away from the reality and hardships of the moment. But at other times, when you’re so compassionate and find it easy to listen, like today, life is really rewarding. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don’t try to control what happens today, because you won’t be able to fathom what’s going on. How could it be otherwise when collective currents are interfering with your life?

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 This kind of strange day doesn’t come around often. It will seem as though you no longer know what you want. Do you have a yen or pound to take off for the other side of the globe? Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

This is a question that you will soon have to answer. This may be true, but it may also be an illusion that gives you a simplistic explanation for the dissatisfaction you feel now in your professional life. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’re going to think this is a strange period. It isn’t. It’s just that today won’t be like others. Look around and you will see that people are either depressed or trying to keep up a good facade.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today, you might get the chance to take a trip around the world to visit fabulous palaces and experience a timeless love, and all – get this – totally free! Good fortunes will come your way. Pisces - February 19 - March 20