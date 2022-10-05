Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you might strategise ways to make a little extra money to prepare to move ahead with your life and ambitions. This might be in conjunction with your significant other or some close friends.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your naturally passionate nature should be more aroused than usual. The festive atmosphere around you gives rise to warm, intimate feelings that bring friends and couples closer together. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

An intense card, email, or phone call could come from a sibling or other relative. Perhaps this is a good chance to patch up an old quarrel with this person, but don’t be tempted to start another. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 It will be necessary to make a special effort to get almost anything done. You could have some urgent chores to complete, but the streets and stores may be full of impatient people.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A love relationship could take on a higher and more spiritual aspect during this period, creating a desire for your souls to bond. The planetary atmosphere brings you closer together. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

The planetary energy might find you responding to a sudden sense of inspiration that arouses your creativity. You may feel an unexpected urge to write, paint, draw, or compose some music. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You’ve been very busy, professionally and socially, and now you’re probably longing for a romantic encounter. If you're currently involved, you should schedule some time alone with the special person.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re likely to want to spend some time alone with your partner, but with the current planetary influences at play, either you or your honey’s career concerns could get in the way. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A co-worker might be away, and this could increase the amount of work that you have to do, causing strain and upset, especially if you aren’t familiar with the work. Don’t try to do it all at once. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Warm and sensitive by nature, today you could feel especially sensual. Sex and romance are likely to be on your mind. Romantic novels and movies may seem appealing now.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A minor accident might take place at home. It will ultimately provoke more laughter than harm. You will want the place to look great, because a close friend or lover could come to visit. Pisces - February 19 - March 20