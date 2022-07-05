Aries - March 21 - April 20 Let yourself go into high creative mode and drift into a whole other world. Escape your present reality and explore your fantasies through any sort of artistic endeavor. Dream as big as your mind allows.

Gemini - May 22 - June 22 You’ll find that things are slipping nicely into place for you today, Taurus. Your persuasive manner and gentle nudges are just enough to get people where you want them. Control is all yours if you want it. Cancer -June 23 - July 21

When faced with ten entrees on the menu, it might be hard for you to choose just one. Don’t let indecisiveness slow you down. At the same time, don’t view it as something negative. Leo - July 23 -August 22 Your dreams won’t come true unless you believe in and act on them, Cancer. No one else is going to do it for you. Unless you have a fairy godmother, you need to take matters into your own hands.

Virgo - August 24 - September 23 You have the right to live your life any way you want to. If that means you want to go around the house in a grubby T-shirt and tattered sweatpants that haven’t been washed in months, then so be it. Libra -September 24 - October 23

Reach for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, Virgo. It’s closer than you think. Indeed, your dreams are completely within your reach, and there are huge forces at work helping you achieve your goals. Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Today is your day to dream and dream big, Libra. Think about what it is that you want most out of life. Aim your arrow to the stars and pull back your bow as far as possible. There’s no limit to how far you can go.

Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21 Expand your mind to its furthest reaches today, Scorpio. There’s an incredible opportunity opening up for you in which you can make great strides in a creative realm. Follow the music. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20

Your mind may seem rather cloudy today, Sagittarius, but don't let this hinder you. In fact, you'll find that you can use this feeling of fantasy to your advantage. Try to bring more magic into your life.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Things might get a bit confusing for you today, Aquarius. Don’t feel like you need to make sense of it all. In fact, this task may be impossible. Just be yourself. Let your creative nature shine through. Pieces - February 20 - March 20