Aries - March 21 - April 20 You will be in an excellent mood, and find your positive attitude amplified as you communicate with people. The one thing to watch out for today is laziness. There may be a great deal of it going around.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Speak your mind clearly. Other people aren’t mind readers like you are. If you keep waiting for someone to figure out what you're thinking, it will be a long time before the truth comes out. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You can soar to great heights on a moment’s notice today. There’s a fast-paced, socially-minded quality to the day that will encourage people to share more of themselves with others. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Try to see the positive in people. Relax and don’t get so worked up over your internal drama. You’re the one responsible for creating this turmoil. Find comfort in a creative project.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You should find that the adventurous side of you has the support of your emotions. These two parts of your spirit are working in harmony to help you stretch beyond your limits. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Dress in your very best today. Feel free to kick up your heels and have some fun. This is a great time to communicate with friends, socialise if possible, and have a fabulous time. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You will find that the more peaceful and understanding you are today, the better off you will be in general. Doors will open and people will welcome you with great fanfare. Be the diplomat instead of the warrior.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Make sure you leave things in better condition than you found them. This is a good time to tidy your personal space and the environment. This is also a great time to do some online shopping for yourself. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

This is one of those days in which it’s easier to be yourself. Don’t feel like you need to change your personality to fit a situation. You naturally add an important dynamic to the group. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Communication is a key part of the day. You will find that a great deal of information is available to you when you ask for it. You can pull from many different resources, so don’t be afraid to tap the different wells.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Bring things back into balance. You’ve been so focused on yourself that you’ve completely forgotten about others. It’s time to fill in the rest of the equation and take into account what other people feel. Pisces - February 19 - March 20