Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’re likely to be giving a lot of thought to your future. You’re wondering how best to increase your financial standing. You may be thinking in terms of making some investments in land or property.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 If communication has been difficult for you in the past, today you may find things a bit different. You may have a deeper understanding of the motives of others, making it easier for you to deal with them. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Inside information may come your way today that starts you thinking about improving your financial standing. You might hear of career and investment opportunities that you've never considered before. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’re an adventurous soul. You might consider jobs that would have your grandmother reeling! You could meet new friends at a social gathering. You might learn of new opportunities.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today is a very special day for you. You might wonder what the next few months hold. You’re trying to answer this question by looking within and coming up with insights about you and your goals. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your spiritual and career goals may come together, enabling you to make a living without compromising your ideals. New opportunities may come your way to make new friends with people. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your intellect is working in harmony with your intuition. Your mind is clearer and more focused than it was, and you’re thinking of expanding your horizons and creating new career opportunities for yourself.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 The position of the planets could have you doing a lot of soul searching. You’re looking deep within to discern your true goals. You might be pleasantly surprised by what you find. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You might take time out from all the recent excitement to take a good look at your working life. Is it satisfying? Is it contributing not only to your own well-being but also to that of the planet?. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your head and heart seem to be in better accord, so you're feeling optimistic right now. This optimism isn't just related to career and financial matters but to private matters, especially your romantic life, too.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Plans to work at home at least part of the time might be firming up for you. Your mind is very much on home and family right now, so you might be thinking in terms of leaving the rat race of the city. Pisces - February 19 - March 20