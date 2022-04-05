Aries - March 21 - April 20

If you have grievances about your love life, Aries, today is the day to speak up. Indeed, today requires only total honesty and forthrightness in all areas. You can expect to confront "the other," whether it's your mate or co-worker, on the basis of truth and righteousness.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Are you thinking of switching careers or traveling to the other side of the world, Taurus? Or perhaps you just want to pull a “Greta Garbo” and stay at home alone with the shades drawn tight. A series of small incidents at work is likely to inspire you with the most outlandish of ideas.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You're likely to find people somewhat irritating today, Gemini. It's as though nothing is good enough, and nobody seems to know exactly what he or she wants. You'll reign supreme within this maze of overt conflict and dissatisfaction.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

When you woke up this morning, you may have felt an oppressive mood hanging in the air. Unfortunately, that haze of misunderstanding and conflict is likely to last all day. However, it makes this an ideal time to speak up about anything that's bothering you!

Leo - July 23 -August 22

The mood you're in today is the stuff of which memorable encounters are made. You'll be wary at first, perhaps even somewhat hostile, to anyone who dares intrude on your freedom. Then suddenly you'll realize that this person is someone special, intriguing, and definitely out of the ordinary.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

More than ever before, you'll feel as though it's time to take matters into your own hands and build your own career future. You're fed up with living on hope and putting off your happiness until tomorrow.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

This is the ideal moment to address once and for all the questions that have been on your mind for the last three weeks, Libra. Pay particular attention to questions that touch on your sentimental side. If you're currently involved in unsatisfactory relationships, don't be afraid to leave them behind.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Like your compatriots, Scorpio, something is coming to an end concerning the lack of confidence you have in yourself. You have been hesitant to stand in the spotlight for quite a while now, feeling you aren't quite ready.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

It's possible that the last few weeks have allowed you to gain a little clarity on certain questions you may have about your vocation, Sagittarius. You might even be a little clearer about your feelings concerning what your destiny might be.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

These past three weeks were rather good for your equilibrium, Capricorn. It was just a matter of getting a bit more involved in life than is usual for you, and showing what you're capable of. It's likely you had a mixture of successes and setbacks, but on the whole, improvements have been steady.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

It isn't always pleasant to have to question oneself, Aquarius, but this is the main objective of today's planetary energies - to launch you into new adventures. So take advantage of the configuration to look inside and find the source of some of your setbacks.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Today isn't a day for meditation, Pisces. The planetary energies are asking you to step outside of yourself and get back into the world again! You've been doing an awful lot of thinking about your image recently, and now you're going to have to test out how the "new and improved" you operates in your daily life.

