Aries - March 21 - April 20 Kindheartedness is wonderful, but being taken advantage of can be a danger. You really need to trust your instincts to keep this from happening. If what you hear doesn’t match what you feel, trust your feeling.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You have an intense nature. You probably feel things deeply and spend time lost in thought. Too much intensity can take a toll on your well-being. It might be time you got out and enjoyed yourself. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Feed your mind today. While you enjoy being active and social, you do get bored quickly. You’ll need to give yourself a constant supply of intriguing, fresh material in order to feel your best. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 If you’re trying to prove you have something valuable to offer, think this through. You’re naturally friendly and can get along with almost anyone. This may already be your strength.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Consider putting your problem-solving skills to the test today. You have a real flair for investigating situations and figuring out what happened. Stick with it and you’ll learn what’s what in no time. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Try not to be fooled by others. If you don’t know a person well and you aren’t sure about him or her, trust your instincts. You tend to care about others, so it can be easy for you to feel sorry for someone. Libra - September 23 - October 22 It can be very easy to get carried away today. You might get caught up in some excitement. You need to use your head on a day like this. Double-check everything and moderate your activities.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 The energy you feel today may have you so jittery that others don't know what to do. The day’s aspects can really bring a boost and you’d be wise to plan to do things so you have an avenue to spend it all. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Venturing into something completely new may be what you need. You have a solid practical side, but the need for adventure is likely just as strong. Take time off for some fun. Visit a friend or go for a drive. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Learning about things that interest you most is something you may want to do today. At work and home, there’s a schedule to tend to. On your own time, you're free to learn about anything your heart desires.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 If you meet new people todays, be careful. Some can appear interesting because they’re bold or dangerous. Perhaps they do things you’d never dream of doing. Stick to your usual standards and ethics. Pisces - February 19 - March 20