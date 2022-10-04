Aries - March 21 - April 20 Start the day with some yoga and then some meditation to help clear your mind. Stretch your body and get the blood flowing through all of your limbs. Once your blood is flowing, your mind will get moving.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Do something for the community today, and really consider how your talents and skills can best be put to work. Consider volunteering at a school or library. Donate blood or help the elderly. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

If you’re having trouble tackling a giant problem, don’t get discouraged. The key for you is to break things down into smaller chunks, analyse them, and figure out their role within the greater whole. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 It may seem like everyone around you is happy and getting what they want while you’re stuck in the trenches. Don’t compare yourself to other people and make judgments based on outside appearances.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Imagination plays a big part in your thinking today, and you shouldn’t hesitate to embrace this frame of mind. There’s a great deal of power to be drawn from your sense of freedom to explore and dream. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

If your mind continues on its track into a fantasy world, you might consider enlisting the help of people who can help you bring some discipline to your situation. Let others help you get inspired. Libra - September 23 - October 22 This is a good time to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. By doing this, you’re apt to become more conscious of your own actions and those actions on the people around you.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your thoughts may turn to fashion and the different ways in which you can improve your wardrobe. Deck yourself in external splendour to illustrate the different colours and layers that you carry on the inside. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The amazing thing about your nature is that you have just the right tone of voice and catchphrase for every situation, but make sure that your overall goals are noble as opposed to self-serving or vengeful. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’re apt to get the feeling that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence today. Either make the effort to go where the landscape looks richer and more fruitful or stay where you are.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Your mind may wander to a fantasyland full of castles, wizards, and magic dragons. You could find that you’re waiting for the perfect mate to come along. Observe the fanciful scenario you've created. Pisces - February 19 - March 20