Aries - March 21 - April 20 If there’s an issue that needs to be brought to the table now, feel free to do so. Don’t hold back just to maintain a relationship’s equilibrium. Don’t sacrifice your peace of mind to keep from rocking the boat.

Gemini - May 22 - June 22 The intensity of the day is apt to bring opposition that you aren’t expecting. Whether it's being verbalised or not, the confrontations are quite real. Don't underestimate a loved one's emotions. Cancer -June 23 - July 21

Give your loved ones the attention they need today. Don’t let another day go by without saying you love them. Life is short. Feel free to be confrontational about a serious issue that needs to be addressed. Leo - July 23 -August 22 Don’t run away from tension today. Any emotional stress you feel will be compounded tremendously if it isn’t dealt with right away. Be in the moment while the moment is here.

Virgo - August 24 - September 23 Stop hiding behind the intellectual barrier that you may have put up. Playing games will get you nowhere. True strength is being able to demonstrate that you have the courage to say what you feel. Libra -September 24 - October 23

Stop trying to feel everyone else’s emotions and really feel your own. Being empathetic to others’ needs is charitable, but you need to face the music and look at yourself. Express your feelings. Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November It may seem like neither side of the bed is the right side to wake up on. The only solution you might be able to come up with today is to go back to bed. Focus on your heart because it needs some attention.

Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21 You could feel like you're being double-crossed by a loved one today. It could be that your own words are being used against you in a way that makes you look like the bad guy. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20

You may say one thing one minute and the opposite the next. Usually you can jump from one issue to another with no problem, but today people are likely going to call you on it. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21 The subtle tension in the air today might be just what you need to make you more aware of subconscious issues that affect your behaviour. You’ll find that you need to get a lot off your chest.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Stop being an enabler to someone you care deeply about. It could be that you're helping to continue dangerous addictive behaviour simply because you want to avoid a nasty confrontation. Pieces - February 20 - March 20