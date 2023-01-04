Aries - March 21 - April 20 There’s a sober feeling to the day that may leave you feeling a bit down. There may not be any specific instance or situation that causes you to feel this way, so don’t sweat it.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 People may be extra stubborn today, so try to avoid any confrontations that could lead to full-scale war. Your emotions may feel restricted and restrained. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your freedom-loving nature may seem a bit dampened, but don’t let it get you down. Things might not be lining up perfectly, but that’s no reason to get frustrated. The situation was just not meant to be. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today is a great day to get rid of the stuff that’s cluttering up your life. Get to the heart of the issue and stop beating around the bush. Your emotions may feel a bit more negative than usual.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You may feel like something is restricting your otherwise light, witty nature, but don’t worry about it. Things probably seem worse than they really are. Keep your chin up and work to get things done. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

There are opportunities open to you now whether you realise it or not. It may be hard to be aware of them today, given the astrological weather. Your emotions may feel restricted and weighed down. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You may feel bad about something you did in the past. Somehow your heart isn’t able to let it go. Work to overcome this by realising that this is only a briefly passing trend. Don’t be so hard on yourself.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re going through a period of major evaluation of certain life projects. Today’s energies bring much of that tension into focus, and put it right in the place where it affects you most – your heart. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Try to stay disciplined and focused today. This may be easier said than done, but it’s crucial for preserving your sanity. There’s a restrictive, weighty air to the day that may put a damper on your jovial nature. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’re going through a time in which you have the opportunity to make tremendous advances. These rewards won’t come without hard work and discipline, however, and this seems to be a focus of the day.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Don’t mess with people in authority today, or you might end up in some serious hot water. Take it easy and try not get bogged down by negative emotions. Things may not be as sunny as usual. Pisces - February 19 - March 20