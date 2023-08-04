Aries - March 21 - April 20 It’s easy to imagine a friend coming to your house to have a cup of coffee and ending up transmitting all of their energy to you. Let’s hope this doesn’t happen too late in the evening.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may feel an urgent need to use your physical energy, which brings up the question of sports in your life. Do you get enough exercise? If not, this could be a good time to join a gym. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A day like today should give you the perfect demonstration of an old truth – people quickly forget the difficulties they’ve had in life and remember periods of happiness for a long time. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Do you have a desire to take a trip far from where you live? Would you like to live in Europe or Asia? These are desires that you may have at the moment because you’re in the process of widening your field.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 What’s happening in your usually amicable relationships? It seems you’re looking for a fight. Could it be that someone has stolen a leadership position from you that you wanted? Virgo - August 23 - September 22

There are moments when everyone strongly feels where their destiny lies, and today will be one of those moments. You may soon want to give your life a fundamentally different orientation. Libra - September 23 - October 22 After a few days of apathy, the day ahead will give your energy a new boost. Anyone who tries to hold you back had better watch out, because you won’t be in the mood to tolerate objections. You can’t be restrained!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you may be influenced by a person (probably a man) who exudes the kind of determination that is produced by a combination of spiritual and intellectual strength and faith. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may have had a tendency to go about your daily routine lethargically lately. But today the alarm clock wakes you up. You may understand that your help is urgently needed. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 The day will be fairly eventful. There’s some likelihood that you will feel compelled to finally settle some tedious matter, either the details of a project or a problem concerning your domestic life

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The day ahead will be trying for you. You will have a fire raging inside. You may have a speech to deliver or a performance to put on for your loved ones. In any case, you will have to prove yourself. Pisces - February 19 - March 20