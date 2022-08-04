Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may feel especially lonely, overworked, and passionate today, and therefore longing for the company of your romantic partner. But responsibilities involving you both could well be keeping you apart.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 You and other members of your household are on edge and liable to snap at the least provocation. Someone could get all flustered over a minor problem and storm out. Don’t worry. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Expected calls or deliveries may prove more trouble than they’re worth, Gemini. You could get involved in endless games of phone tag, and deliveries might come when you’re out. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 A temporary delay in receiving some expected funds might force you to postpone a much-needed purchase, Cancer. Don’t make yourself crazy over this. It isn’t worth the stress.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Some older people, perhaps your parents, might be too vocal in their assessment of how you’re handling a situation, Leo. You’re particularly sensitive today, and far less tolerant of criticism than usual. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Beware that creative efforts involving modern technology, such as computer graphics, recording, or film, might suffer from “too many cooks.” Everyone has a different idea of how things should be. Libra - September 24 - October 23 In spite of the leaps and bounds you’ve taken over the last several months, a slump could set in as you start to doubt your ability to attain your goals. Don’t fall into this trap now. Brace yourself for a new job.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Are you waiting to hear some important news? Significant career matters may be involved. This isn’t a good day to sit around waiting. Your call will probably come late, when you least expect it. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

This isn’t a good day to travel, Sagittarius, especially by air. Long lines at the ticket counter, endless delays, and lost luggage could be the result. This may not be a good day to plan a trip. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 A friend involved in an enterprise with you could be inhibited in some way by lack of money. This might involve some unexpected adjustment on your part, perhaps finding someone else to fill in.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 This is apt to be upsetting and rather disheartening, but there’s likely nothing you can do about it except work as quickly as you can so that you can finish and get back to your partner. Pieces - February 20 - March 20