Aries - March 21 - April 20

Feeling grumpy lately, Aries? Don't fret, because your bad mood won't last. This attitude is unlike you. Co-workers notice your change in personality but still treat you with consideration and respect.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

How hard you have to work to achieve your purposes, Taurus! It's as though you carry around an overstuffed sandbag and each step requires a huge effort! This would be a good day to identify the source of the trouble.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You could have an urge to invent new things, Gemini. You feel compelled to create something in the artistic, technical, or philosophical field. If only you'd give yourself enough time to pursue these ideas! Today, realize that concentration is the key to accomplishment.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Generally, you come up with the perfect, witty answer one day too late. Impulse and intuition take a back seat to your excellent self-control. The day ahead presents one opportunity to let go of the inhibition that sometimes stymies you.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You think of yourself as fairly modern in your thinking, don't you, Leo? But have you really been able to reject tradition entirely? Have you rid yourself of all the outmoded conventions that confined earlier generations?

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

There is some likelihood of a slight career conflict, Virgo. You might have to deal with a co-worker who steps on your toes or runs roughshod over your gentle nature. Defend yourself with your favorite weapons - silence, laughter, and perspective.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

For a few weeks now you've understood that each day brings its share of constraints, Libra. For example, today you could feel doubts about your physical appearance. Are you questioning your attractiveness or your ability to make an impression on someone special?

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

This is a day to think about your private life, Scorpio. Expect to be particularly sensitive to all kinds of demands from those close to you. You have the power to create greater harmony at home, specifically in your relationship.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today can be a relaxing day, provided you make the necessary effort to deal with material constraints, Sagittarius. You would like nothing better than to spend much of the day planning fun activities for the future.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

There is a lot on your mind today, Capricorn. Over the last three weeks you've analyzed your relationships on a deep and profound level. New people with attractive qualities could be tempting you to make a change. But is this a good time in your life to start up friendships or love relationships?

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

After a few days that were a bit serious, Aquarius, today you awake with a light heart and boundless energy! Your capacity for seduction will be at its peak, so why not use it to your advantage? The men and women at work, in particular, will yield to your wishes today.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

If you have children, Pisces, you could be feeling a bit overworked and overwhelmed. If you don't have children, perhaps the constraints and demands of your professional life are weighing heavily on your mind.

