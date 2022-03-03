Aries - March 21 - April 20

You might have planned an exciting evening with friends or your current love interest, but you have to postpone it due to forces beyond your control. This could prove both disappointing and frustrating.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Upsetting events in the neighborhood might have family members in a funk. This could be something major like construction crews tearing up the streets, or something as minor as a bout of bad weather. No matter, Taurus, it's going to make your lives a bit more difficult for a while, but you'll have to bear with it.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you might hear a rather distressing rumor about one or more people you know or perhaps about your working situation. Don't be surprised if more than one person phones or emails to fill you in on this. However, Gemini, this information might not be dependable.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Personal or professional projects you've been working on might be moving a bit more slowly than you're comfortable with today, Cancer. You may wonder if this is because you aren't doing something right.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Today you might feel stifled by your current situation. Perhaps you're thinking of changing jobs or professions, or maybe you're considering moving to a more exotic place.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Attempts to master a new computer program or other form of high-tech equipment could seem to be going nowhere, Virgo. You might tend to doubt your ability and thus feel very frustrated. However, keep at it.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

The rapid level of growth that you've probably been experiencing could suddenly prove too much for you today, Libra. You might need to take a little breather to grasp what's happening in your life.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

The energy that has propelled you forward for the past several weeks might seem to lag a bit today, causing you momentary panic that your progress won't continue. As a result, you could be feeling a bit blue.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today you might experience a slight (and very temporary) dark night of the soul, Sagittarius. You could take a long look at your life and, even though you're doing well, still feel that you aren't yet where you want to be.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

A group with which you're affiliated could be excited about a course of action that you might not feel is wise now, Capricorn. You might inform them of your reservations, but they're probably too charged up to listen. You could begin to have doubts about goals of your own that may be taking a long time to manifest.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Plans for getting together with friends or a romantic partner might have to be postponed because of professional responsibilities. This could prove upsetting but these things happen.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Your health has been glowing over the past few weeks but today you’re likely to feel a little under the weather. You’ve been working hard and concentrating on little else, so your body is now rebelling.

