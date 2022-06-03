Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you might be feeling particularly warm and loving toward a romantic partner, and the feeling is likely reciprocated. On the other hand, you could have trouble reaching each other.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Ideas for creative, artistic, or service-oriented work might be coming your way thick and fast, although you could be torn between different possibilities. Follow your gut on this one. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your enthusiasm for group activities and social events is high,. You might want to discuss your ideas with others. However, you could have trouble reaching people you need to speak with. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You might be expecting some visitors to your home and you are looking forward to it. However, your plans could be frustrated in some way through miscommunication and undelivered messages.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today you might feel a powerful need to write down your thoughts but they could prove a bit too amorphous for you to put into words. You might also have difficulty making contact with friends. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A small financial windfall might have you in a bit of a quandary about how to spend it. You could have a bill you particularly want to pay, but you might also want to treat yourself to a minor luxury. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Communication with those closest to you might prove difficult today. You might end up playing endless phone tag. This can be a bit distressing, because you’re feeling especially warm and loving.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you might work on an artistic project of some kind. You’ll put in a lot of effort yet the results may not turn out to be exactly what you wanted. This could result in many revisions. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Although you should be feeling especially close to friends, lovers, and family you might find it hard to communicate with them today. Be patient with yourself, this bout will pass. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A desire to do some redecorating, perhaps in anticipation of hosting a future social event, might prove frustrating today. You probably have some definite ideas, but can’t find the materials you need to produce.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Travel could be on your mind. You’re probably excited about the possibility of a future vacation. You might need to finalise some arrangements today but find it difficult to reach people you need to speak to. Pisces - February 19 - March 20