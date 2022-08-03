Aries - March 21 - April 20 Catch the wave of activity that’s spinning in your direction today. You’ll find prosperity and good fortune within your reach. Expand your horizons and connect with others intellectually.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 You may find it hard to trust others today. Trust your instincts – they’re probably right. Don’t take anything at face value. There’s a fanciful frenzy that’s threatening to lure you into its madness. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

There may be a bit of opposition coming at you. There’s a light, airy feeling that’s prevalent everywhere. This is definitely the kind of energy you can connect with today. There’s a great deal of strength in numbers. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 What seems like the perfect plan today may not necessarily seem like the perfect plan tomorrow. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. There’s an expansive feeling that’s working to pull you into its plan.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 There’s a flurry of activity around you today that you should latch onto. You’ll be on a magic carpet ride that takes you into the clouds. The most difficult thing to remember is to not get carried away. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

You’ll find yourself working well with any group today. There will be a great connection between you and the people around you. Make sure you ground your relationships in something meaningful. Libra - September 24 - October 23 There’s an expansive feeling in the air that you should latch onto. You’ll find long-term trends come together quite well. Check your sources. If you see an opportunity that looks good, run with it.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Sticking close to home may leave you feeling like you’re missing the boat on certain things, but you’re probably better off. People may make promises that sound good today but will flop tomorrow. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

You’re riding a wave of prosperity and things are looking up for you. The situation today may appear too good to be true. The bad news is that’s probably the case. It may be that the truth is being masked. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 The wind is blowing quite strongly today, and you’ll find that things are flying around in a frenzy. This whirlwind of activity is threatening to pick you up, spin you around, and take you away.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Things are sporadic today. You may find a thousand things on your plate, and all of them look delicious. There’s a great deal of wind to fuel your fire, so let it burn red hot. You might get caught up in a frenzy. Pieces - February 20 - March 20