Aries - March 21 - April 20

You’re asked to spring into action today. Be aware of the fact that things may not be as they seem. There could be a strange façade over the situation that you should be aware of before you act.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Instead of getting stressed about it, take a long nap sometime this afternoon. Water your plants and read a book. Escape into some sort of fantasyland that takes you away from your daily life.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Enjoy a spirited day in which you indulge in everything your heart desires. Your imagination could take you to a whole new realm in which you play the starring role. Live these fantasies.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You may be feeling especially concerned with others today. Perhaps you should consider teaming up with a local church or other community organisation to help your immediate community.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Today is an active day for you in which you would do well working with groups of others. Your imagination is especially active and you might find yourself playing out scenes from your dreams.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t take anything too seriously, and refrain from making any major decisions. You might get the sense that something or someone is working behind the scenes without your knowledge.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

This could very well be one of those days in which you forget to put on your shoes before heading out the door. Make sure your head is screwed on tight before you climb out of bed this morning.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

The information coming at you today may be clouded and delusional. Take it with a grain of salt. Someone could try to pull the wool over your eyes. Check the bus schedule twice before hopping on board.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your fantasy world will be especially active today, and you should feel free to take off into dreamland. Let your imagination run the show today and you’ll be delightfully surprised at the rewards.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Things might not feel like they’re fitting into place today, so don’t try to press the issue. You may sense a strong desire to escape into fantasyland and never come back. Resist the temptation.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Your physical vitality is extra strong today, although your thoughts may be a little clouded. Someone could strongly object to an action of yours, but realise that their motivation may be skewed.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Trying to make sense of what’s going on might not be the easiest task. Rational thinking may not be the best way to find the solution. You might be better off just letting the issue sit for now.

