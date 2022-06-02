Aries - March 21 - April 20 The arts might seem especially appealing today. Also, you could fall in love. If you’re currently involved, expect circumstances to develop that show the exalted side of your partner that you sometimes forget.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A number of powerful events could increase the level of love and positive energy in your home, Taurus. Visitors with a spiritual or metaphysical focus could bring some new and exciting information. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may be in communication with some new people who appear interesting and excite your curiosity, Gemini. Spiritual or metaphysical conversations could take place today over the phone or video chat. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A talent that you didn’t know you had could come to light. This might involve a combination of arts and technology, such as computer graphics or animation, or it might involve spiritual work.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You usually tend toward rational and scientific ways of thinking, Leo, but today you might be so intuitive that you’re more likely to use your psychic abilities. This can be a mixed blessing. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You’re normally intuitive, but today you might feel more psychic than you ever dreamed you could. Information received from the media could have you picking up psychically on the thoughts of people. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Today you could feel especially intuitive and more sensitive than usual to unacceptable social and political conditions, Libra. Ideas for new goals, perhaps humanitarian, might come to you.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you might toy with the idea of making either the arts and humanitarianism or the spread of higher consciousness your life’s work. Business and money are going well for you. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You might decide to try to study spiritual or metaphysical materials, or attend a virtual lecture, workshop, or meditation session with people who share this interest. Go well. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Though you naturally tend to be sensitive to the feelings of others, you might be so in touch with the needs and desires of those around you that you sense what they want even before they know it.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today you might feel especially idealistic regarding your relationships, Aquarius. You’re likely to see those closest to you in their best light. Romantic partners may seem like characters from a fairy tale. Pisces - February 19 - March 20