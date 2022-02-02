Aries - March 21 - April 20

Your current love interest could be experiencing family problems. So don’t expect too much scintillating conversation this evening. Your partner may seem preoccupied and not be in the best moods.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

If you’re trying to improve your level of health and fitness, you’ll be sorely tempted to depart from the program. Be as firm as you can, but remember that we all need a little indulgence occasionally.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Are you into abstract art forms? Today you could find yourself irresistibly drawn to them, whether blank verse or abstract painting. If you’re into the arts, you might try your hand at a new discipline.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Have you been toying with the idea of redecorating your house? If so, you might actually come up with a few solid ideas, although you’ll have a difficult time deciding among them.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Emotions run high today as a love partner calls on you to discuss some troubles. These don’t directly concern you. At times like this, it’s really best to listen rather than try to give advice.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A friend or your partner may buy you a gift. You’ll be touched but you’ll also feel uncomfortable. Maybe the present is costly or not something you really like. You might feel that your friend is too eager.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Emotion runs high as your love interest seems preoccupied; however, it wouldn’t be a good idea to let your insecurities get the best of you. Your partner’s heart is with you, though the mind is another matter.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Is your imagination brimming over with ideas for new projects? Are you drawing upon old memories for inspiration? You may find that some of these recollections make you emotional. Let them all go.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Are you suddenly falling for an old friend? This may have you confused. However, this person probably does reciprocate the attraction, so don’t completely write it off. Could this person be part of your future?

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Are you in love? You might find that thoughts of your beloved haunt you today, even while you’re apart. Desire could be practically obsessive, and they’ll interfere with other projects if you aren’t careful.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

A picture of an art object from a different culture could arouse some strange feelings in you. It will spark a new interest in that culture. This probably relates to events deep in your past that you don’t remember.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Are you worried about the psychological and emotional state of a friend? Don’t get yourself too worked up over it. Your friend is probably more troubled about money more than anything else.

