Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may find that others are hostile toward you today. Try not to take it personally. Realise that there are other people and situations with which you can connect that will help bolster your ego.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Put your incredible sensitivity to work for you today in a way that inspires action. There’s so much within you that needs expression at this time. Just don’t hold back any longer. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Things should be going well for you today, so don’t miss the opportunities that await you. There’s a sparkle in your eye, and you will find that issues regarding love and romance are especially potent. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Don’t let other people’s insensitive actions dictate your mood today. Your state of mind is your responsibility, and you should work to come to a point at which you have full control over what you feel at all times.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You should find that you have an extra amount of creative energy now, and you should do what you can to make this force work for you. There’s a time and place for everything, and now is the time to work. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may have been a bit indecisive lately when it comes to love and romance. Perhaps your mind is drawn to one person while your heart is drawn to another. Perhaps you’re trying to trick your mind. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You’re apt to be in a romantic mood today. Your whole being may revolve around love and romance. You will find that your romanticism is heightened. This is a terrific day to snuggle up to a loved one.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Feel free to strike out for new territory today, especially when it comes to love and romance. It could be that you’re so scared of losing what you have that you refuse to take risks to obtain something better. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You can count on good fortune to help you become financially stable and enable you to amass a sizeable nest egg. Opportunities to further your career may come your way. Don’t brush off your family’s needs. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may find that you’re taking a much more daring approach when it comes to love and romance now. If you aren’t, then maybe you should. You will never know the possibilities until you at least give it a try.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Things should go well for you today, especially in the romance department. Don’t shy away from the obvious attraction that you have toward one special person. Today is the day to amplify that feeling. Pisces - February 19 - March 20