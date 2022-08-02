Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your love life might be a little fragile, and you’ll find that your partner is more sensitive than usual, Aries. A more caring, emotional approach to a situation will help you form a better connection with your partner.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Things in the love and beauty department should be going rather well for you now, Taurus, so it’s a good time to make a move toward the object of your desire. Make sure that you’re being completely honest. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Slow down and take a more reserved, sensitive, and calculated approach to things today, Gemini, especially when it comes to matters involving love and beauty. You’ll find a greater level of sensuality. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You may be at a rather climactic point now in the department of love and beauty, Cancer. Your creative levels are peaking, and you might feel a strong urge to create something on a giant canvas.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Pieces of your life that you’ve tried to avoid for some time may come to the surface today and cause you a bit of trouble, Leo. That which isn’t organized or structured is getting more and more chaotic. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Cupid has fired his arrow into your heart today, so snuggle up with the object of your desire. You’ll feel more sensual and romantic than usual. Gourmet foods and fine wines should grace your plate tonight. Libra - September 24 - October 23 You may feel a bit of a creative block now, but don’t view this as a signal to stop pursuing your artistic goals. The truth of the matter is that discipline is all that’s needed to manifest the things you really want.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Today is an important day in which you can breathe creative energy into a structured situation, Scorpio. You’ll find that bolstering the aesthetics of your surroundings will help inspire you. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Be a bit more selective in terms of where you put your energy today, Sagittarius. Don’t waste your time with situations that aren’t healthy or conducive to your aims. You may find it hard to get motivated. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Love and romance are coming your way today, but it’s important to be practical. Don’t take your relationships for granted. Realise that love doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is perfect.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 You probably should settle down a bit today in the love and romance department, Aquarius. Realise that your relationships with others aren’t a show or stage act to perform. This is a day to smile. Pieces - February 20 - March 20