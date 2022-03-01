Aries - March 21 - April 20

Try not to get into disputes that will lead to estrangements. Sudden romantic encounters are quite likely, but discretion will be a must. Get into some activities that will help you in making new friends.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Offers of joint ventures are likely. Romance could be exciting if you are spontaneous. Uncertain changes regarding your personal life are evident.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Be sure to find out all you can before you commit to anything. If you address those in a position to grant you favors you should get the support you require. Your ability to ferret out secret information will lead you to an inside scoop on an amazing financial deal.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Do not get involved in joint financial ventures. This will not be the day to start new business ventures or make drastic changes in your career. Socially, you need a fast paced form of entertainment.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You don't owe anyone an explanation. Do your own thing, you need time to yourself. A long discussion is in order if you wish to clear the air. You may find out that someone has not been completely honest with you.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Deception in your home is evident. Don't beat around the bush. If you haven't planned a vacation, then at least try to get away for the weekend. It's a good time to make changes to your living quarters that will give you more space.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Coworkers may not be on your side. Opportunities for partnerships are present; but get every detail in writing. Short trips to visit others will do the whole family a world of good.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Take your time. Watch your weight gain due to water retention. Spend time with youngsters today.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Don't overreact if your partner has a poor attitude. You are best to keep your cash in a safe place. Emotional situations could bring out your stubborn nature.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

If you're single, get out there and you'll meet someone new. Discuss your objectives with partners or peers. Get together with friends and do something entertaining but not too expensive.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You can't win and they won't listen. Try to channel your energy into physical work. Real estate investments will be extremely profitable in the long run.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Be very careful while in transit or while traveling in foreign countries. Talk about your intentions and confirm that you both feel the same way. Make sure that you have all the pertinent facts before taking action.

