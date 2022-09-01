Aries - March 21 - April 20 Praise you may receive this morning could make you feel on top of the world, Aries, but try not to let this feeling go to your head. Stay modest despite the lavish praise that may be showered on you.

Taurus- April 21 - May 20 Things should improve for you as the day progresses. The key is to stay loose and not be concerned. You shouldn’t depend on something that may or may not pan out the way you want. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your emotions could feel restricted today, a feeling that may be difficult to shake. Take this opportunity to calm down and relax. You’ll enjoy the good times more when you give your body the rest it needs. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 It could be hard to find your footing early in the day. You may be better off sleeping in. Have a good breakfast and relax in the morning. By evening, you’ll be refreshed and recharged.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Use the morning to take care of yourself, Leo. You could be so concerned with the world and the shared environment that you forget to take care of you. Use the early afternoon to reflect and meditate. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Get to some water today and reconnect with this element, Virgo. Like lapping waves against the shore, you may be gently changing the landscape around you with each word or action. Libra- September 23 - October 22 Emotionally speaking, you should be doing quite well today. This is a good time to take charge of projects that require definite leadership. Don’t think that you're inferior to the people around you.

Scorpio- October 23 - November 21 You may get frustrated today, Scorpio, especially in the morning when other people’s egos seem to be strong. It could be difficult to relate to people who simply refuse to accept any opinion but their own. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

People may see you as the personification of drama. This is a good time to express your emotions and get things out of your system. Be sure to release whatever pent-up emotion you have inside. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 There may be a damper on your mood today, Capricorn, especially in the morning. It could seem as if everyone is having fun but you. Having a good time is more a state of mind than anything else.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 There may be some conflict today, Aquarius, especially in the morning. Your general mood is quite good, but there’s a strong force asking you to be more realistic in your approach. Pisces- February 19 - March 20