Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your dreams could be vivid, pleasant, and full of information to help you make a decision. New contacts could come into your life today, possibly proving helpful in showing you ways to increase your income.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You’re likely focused on sex, romance, and committed relationships. Energies surrounding love are promising. If you’re in a relationship, you could make plans to embark on a new enterprise together. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you should be glowing with good health, energy, and stamina, and be doing well at work, whether career, volunteer work, or a personal project. Success should come your way on all fronts. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Love and romance are likely to be tops on your agenda today. You’re feeling especially warm and loving now. Current and potential love partners could feel strongly drawn to you.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Important enterprises centering on your home could take up your energy. Many people might come and go from your life. Perhaps you’re moving or maybe transacting a lot of business in your home. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Some absolutely wonderful news could come your way about career or financial success, perhaps involving positive changes. If you’ve been thinking about working in writing or or any art – this is the day to start. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You should feel especially warm and loving today toward just about anyone you meet. Good news about money may have caused you to feel especially positive. This could attract new people to you.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You should be looking beautiful and feeling especially positive, warm, and loving – attracting people of all kinds to you. Your self-confidence, optimism, and determination should peak over the next few days. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Inspiration could come from deep within today. Visions, dreams – anything that excites your imagination – could bring ideas for new projects. You might find that your understanding of others greatly increases. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Group activities prove beneficial on several levels. You might project powerful warmth and love for all life. You’re feeling especially optimistic about the future. Your enthusiasm could spill over to others.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You might find yourself in the public eye at some point today. This is fine since you’re looking and feeling great. You’re likelier than usual to project warmth and friendliness to others. Pisces - February 19 - March 20