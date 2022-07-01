Aries - March 21 - April 20 Keeping balance will be a challenge. You’re likely to find that there’s conflict that doesn’t want resolution. Escape into the clouds and come back to reality when the storm is over.

Gemini - May 22 - June 22 Tension is likely to arise in many different areas of your life. It’s possible that you’re too dreamy or practical for the issue at hand. It’s important for you to strike a balance. Cancer -June 23 - July 21

Yesterday’s trajectory might run into a couple of snags today. You could find that your dreamy nature conflicts with the planned and steady. This conflict of interests may be creating tension. Leo - July 23 -August 22 Try to keep yourself in line with your emotions today. It’s possible that a powerful yet subtle force is slowly trying to pull you off track. If so, think about taking a break and doing some physical activity.

Virgo - August 24 - September 23 You could find that an emotional issue rubs you the wrong way today. Your tendency is to want to escape. Try to do so in a healthy manner. Watch your favorite movie or read a book. Don’t fall prey to temptation. Libra -September 24 - October 23

Your artistic side may want to take to the airwaves in some way today. Maybe you should consider building your own website or getting a spot on a local radio show. Your dreams need a vehicle for distribution. Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You could find that what was so light and active yesterday runs into roadblocks today. It might seem as if you’re suddenly heading straight for a brick wall regarding some of your current projects.

Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21 The pace of things is likely to slow down a bit compared to what was happening yesterday. This is probably for the best. Take this time to do some planning and stabilising. You’ve plowed forth into the fields. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20

You might find that there's a quality of dreaminess to your emotions today that keeps you from focusing on the task at hand. People are likely to be stubborn and confused, and you could be one of them.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Someone could be prodding you to take action today. It might be best if you beat them to it and motivate yourself. Stay a step or two ahead of the herd. Lead your own stampede and go wherever you want to go. Pieces - February 20 - March 20