Aries - March 21 - April 20 Profligate spending over the past week or two may have you feeling less confident about your money situation today. Perhaps you’ve lent some money to a friend and you doubt their ability to repay.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your ambition and will to succeed may be at war with your feelings today. Perhaps you’ve been working so hard that you aren’t paying enough attention to friends and family. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today, you might uncharacteristically decide to sequester yourself away from the world. Perhaps you’re tired or feeling a bit under the weather and only wish to kick back and read a good book. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A quarrel over money could interfere with a friendship today. Perhaps someone hasn’t repaid a loan and the lender now needs it. Perhaps a member of your household is unable to pay their share of the bills.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Spiritual and metaphysical studies may take up a lot of your time today. You might want to dig into the world’s major religions or try to make it through works about spiritualism or the occult. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You might long for a vacation today, and you could toy with the idea of a future journey by air. Your mind may turn to spiritual places such as India, Egypt, Israel, or Ireland. Don’t just toy with the idea. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Someone you’ve known for a long time may move away or otherwise vanish from your life. He or she may move to a distant state. You’ll probably stay in touch by phone or email, but it will never be the same.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 There might be some tension between you and your romantic partner. The key to patching this up is honest communication. Remember that honest doesn’t necessarily mean brutal. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today your bio-rhythms may be a little low, so you aren’t likely to be feeling very sociable. You’re more likely to want to bury your nose in your projects instead of being your usual outgoing self. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 An electrifying attraction to someone you may have just met could cause your mind to dwell on sex and romance today. If you can, set up a romantic evening with a love partner.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Family members could be upset over different frustrating events in their lives, and these moods could spill over to you. Today it would be best to leave them alone to work things out in their own way. Pisces - February 19 - March 20