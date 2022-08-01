Aries - March 21 - April 20 Something or someone could confront you today. Try not to assume things about the situation before you know all the facts. If a piece of the puzzle is still in question, face the issue right away.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Have no fear today. You have the power and mental capacity to cut through just about anything. Don’t let fear or regret hold you back. Clear the path and be strong in your approach to the new and different. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Don’t worry about not being on the right path because you are. You seem to always be in the right place at the right time. There’s no need to feel regret or shame about things that have happened in the past. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 A war could be brewing in your world today. Emotionally charged arguments shoot back and forth with conviction. Try not to get discouraged. Don’t burn any bridges either.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 An inner voice is warning you to slow down. It’s probably best if you take a break and let someone else take the lead. Concentrate on matters at home and take care of issues that crop up among loved ones. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Today is a fantastic day to take action. Your eagerness to strike out for new territory is heightened by a drive to experience the unknown. Take an internal journey and see what you can discover. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Think before you act today. Rash moves are likely to get you into trouble. An annoying interruption in your daily routine could throw you off guard. Sit down and think about the situation before acting hastily.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Today is a great day to act on things that have been brewing in your brain for some time. Perhaps you’ve been feeling unsure of yourself. It’s OK to surrender and admit that you don’t have all the answers. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Be a bit more sensitive with your words today. Your mind is apt to be especially active and even a bit restless. This is more than likely a signal to get more of your opinions out into the world. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Your mind is clear and your sensitivity focused.Don’t let insecurity or fear keep you from pursuing your dreams. Action you take today doesn’t need to be bold in order to be effective.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Cool your jets today. This is a good time to stop and focus on you. Make sure to give your body the respect it deserves. Make sure you’re fostering the kind of character you wish to become. Pieces - February 20 - March 20