Aries - March 21 - April 20

Freedom is a key aspect of life today. You might find that your brain wants to break free and pursue more independent ways of thinking. Don’t worry if such ways of thinking lead you into unknown territory.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

People are apt to be as stubborn as you in their thinking today. This could be a recipe for disaster if you aren’t careful. Open the floodgates a bit wider and take in more of the opinions of others.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You could find yourself staring at a stranger for just one extra second as you pass on the street today. Your tendency toward the new is stronger than usual, and you’re being pulled into different directions.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

As you work slowly and steadily toward your goals, realize that there are apt to be unexpected obstacles along the way. You can’t possibly plan for everything, so don’t get discouraged today.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

It’s clear that you aren’t afraid to tell people what you think. Maybe it’s time to be more expressive. It could be that your mental process is a bit off today, jolted by an unexpected situation or person.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Today could be filled with unexpected twists, turns, and bends in the road that you may not be prepared for. Apparently someone forgot to install the sign that warns of sharp curves ahead.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

You could be thinking some bizarre thoughts today. They might lead you in a direction that doesn’t quite pertain to your current situation. Don’t be afraid to explore these strange realms.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Your thinking is solid and clear today but other people could challenge your mental power. Don’t let others put seeds of doubt in your head about the way you approach a problem.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You could get the feeling that something is wrong when it isn’t. It’s probably just your perspective. Pull out your binoculars and focus so you can stand back yet have the power to examine the details.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Your sensitive nature is likely to pick up a disturbance in your thinking today. Suddenly, a blast of unexpected information could come your way and throw a monkey wrench in your mental process.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You might experience some mental distractions that pull you in different directions today. There could be a stubborn internal/external battle brewing. Realise that being in the middle is to your advantage.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

It could be difficult for you to think straight today. Your brain is probably working in short, erratic bursts that keep you guessing about which way to proceed. Separate yourself from the drama around you.

