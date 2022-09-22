Kim Kardashian has reportedly splashed a moerse R1.2 billion on a mooi seaside joint in Malibu that belonged to supermodel Cindy Crawford.
The 41-year-old reality star bought the property – which has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms – three years after the Cindy sold off part of her estate.
As reported by Entertainment Tonight, a real estate insider revealed that Kim bought the home for $70.4 million, considerably lower than the $90m asking price the property had been listed for.
The property measures at almost 7,500 square feet and is on a 3.18 acre estate.
According to Architectural Digest, the Mediterranean-style home includes an open-floor plan, a gym, some wraparound decks and patios, a two-bathroom owner’s suite and a tennis court.
Also on the property is a poolside cabana, an outdoor fireplace, a private path down to a secluded beach, and a spa and fire-pit area complete with oceans views. Let’s just say, it’s a real dream home!
Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber originally bought the estate for $50m in 2015, before splitting it into two lots, with the model later selling the larger of the two to Adam Weiss.
The retired hedge fund manager - whose wife is actress Barret Swatek - listed the home back in March for $99.5m, before lowering the asking price to $90m.
Kim would then reportedly approach with a much lower offer, which has since been accepted.
The outlet also reports that she has recently listed a $5.3m home in swanky Hidden Hills, as well as a $3.5m condo in Calabasas.