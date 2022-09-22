Kim Kardashian has reportedly splashed a moerse R1.2 billion on a mooi seaside joint in Malibu that belonged to supermodel Cindy Crawford. The 41-year-old reality star bought the property – which has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms – three years after the Cindy sold off part of her estate.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, a real estate insider revealed that Kim bought the home for $70.4 million, considerably lower than the $90m asking price the property had been listed for. The property measures at almost 7,500 square feet and is on a 3.18 acre estate. According to Architectural Digest, the Mediterranean-style home includes an open-floor plan, a gym, some wraparound decks and patios, a two-bathroom owner’s suite and a tennis court.

ROOM WITH A VIEW: A pozzie next to ocean Also on the property is a poolside cabana, an outdoor fireplace, a private path down to a secluded beach, and a spa and fire-pit area complete with oceans views. Let’s just say, it’s a real dream home! Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber originally bought the estate for $50m in 2015, before splitting it into two lots, with the model later selling the larger of the two to Adam Weiss. SWANKY: Kim splashed millions on Cindy Crawford’s huis The retired hedge fund manager - whose wife is actress Barret Swatek - listed the home back in March for $99.5m, before lowering the asking price to $90m.