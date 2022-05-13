Adele has reportedly moved into a $58 million Beverly Hills mansion with her boyfriend Rich Paul. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared pictures of the couple, including one where both are holding keys to their love nest, previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.

Adele, 34, already own three homes in the celebrity community, which Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy also call home. The larney 3.5 acre property boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms including a movie theatre, cigar room with an air-filtration system and a gym fit for a boxer. LARNEY: The 3.5 acre property Outside there is a massive patio with an infinity pool, spa, a putting green, an air-conditioned eight-car garage and an art studio.

Adele looks to be living her best life, judging by her social media posts. She shared another Instagram image on Wednesday, which appeared to be from her Adele’s One Night Only show, as she and Rich shared a kiss backstage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) She also shared snaps of them, including one where she posed behind the counter at McDonald’s with Rich waiting to give his order.

In another shot, the pair are hanging out, wearing matching grey T-shirts while watching a game. Adele is rumoured to be engaged to the 40-year-old sports agent, who she has been dating for a year now. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in February Adele said she was keen to have her first child with Rich.