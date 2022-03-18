Bellville trail runner Stefan van Neel is climbing mountains to assist a cancer home that is in dire need of basic groceries.

On 26 March, Stefan will be scaling three peaks in just five hours to collect essential items for the CANSA Eikehof Care Home in Athlone.

Eikehof provides a home-away-from-home for cancer patients who live far from treatment centres, while undergoing treatment.

Patients’ length of stay varies from six to eight weeks, and some go home on weekends where possible.

Patients making use of the care home come from the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Southern Cape and Western Cape, as well as the Klein Karoo region.

Stefan, 29, says: “The initial idea of peaking for charity was sparked by the passing of family members who had succumbed to cancer during the start of lockdown within the space of a few weeks, which happened to be during March, which is also cancer awareness month.

“I became aware of the suffering that they went through and it was an eye-opener. Also, having a relative who is a recent cancer survivor at the age of 78 drove even more.

“The management of the Eikehof Care home made me aware of the extent of their essential needs which overwhelmed me. I gladly indicated that the next Three Peaks challenge would be in aid of them.”

ASSIST: CANSA Eikehof Home

The home needs essential items like porridge, veggies, tin fish, meat and cooking oil, as well as toiletries like towels, deodorant, toothpaste and lotion.

They also need detergents like bleach, dishwasher, washing powder, Domestos and bedding.

All donations can be dropped off at the CANSA Eikehof Care Home or contact Stefan for collection, via WhatsApp on 076 187 0107.

[email protected]