Mense, you must maar get used to watching old re-runs on etv because the hele Hollywood is on strike. Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are among a moerse 160 000 A-list actors who have voted to stop working.

In a move that will leave the movie and series production on a near shutdown, acting union bosses confirmed the action over the weekend. This prompted the stars of director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to leave the premiere of his wartime drama after the move was announced. FILMMAKER: Christopher Nolan The Dark Knight filmmaker, 52, said on stage as stars including Cillian Murphy, 47, left the screening in London: “I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy.

“The list [of strikers] is enormous – Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek and so many more. You’ve seen them here earlier on the red carpet. “Unfortunately, they are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike.” Blunt, 40, had said she would leave the premiere if the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) approved a strike, saying: “If they call a strike, we’ll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone.”

The action comes after a breakdown in talks between SAG-AFTRA and representatives of streaming giants, with them failing to reach agreement on streaming profit splits and the potential impacts of the use of artificial intelligence to replace actors. JOINED MOVEMENT: Brad Pitt SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher (who you’ll remember from the ‘90s sitcom The Nanny) said: “The companies have refused to engage on some topics meaningfully and on others completely stonewalled us.” It is feared the strike will delay production on most of Hollywood’s film and TV projects.