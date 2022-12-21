It’s less than two weeks to go to the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade and Original D6 Hanover Minstrels troupe owner Ziyaad Williams says his team is raring to go. “I joined the KKKA when they started in 2005, and we established our troupe. We are based in District Six, the majority of our 800 members are from District Six,“ he adds.

“We are very excited and 110% on track. Our uniforms or costumes are all packed in sealed packets and we will hand them out on Tuesday next week at 12 o'clock. “Our kids are excited, our band is all up and vibrant. We are always the first group that opens the street parade, and we are waiting for the second to say, ‘guys let’s do it!’” No street parade for the past two years has been a challenge, and one of the ways Williams and his community managed this difficult time was by starting a feeding scheme in the neighbourhood and running workshops.

“When Covid kicked in we couldn’t do carnival. You know most of the kids wander away because nothing is happening. So what we did is we held workshops with our kids and with our band, just to keep them together so that we didn’t lose our members. GLAD: Owner Ziyaad We started a feeding scheme within our community. We cooked food, we made food parcels that we gave out, and that helped to keep our kids together. We are one family, one team. “Our colours for this year are yellow, white and blue; when we come up through Wale Street and the sun catches the colours, you will see that yellow sparkle. Yes, we are very excited and ready.”

Anthony Hufkie is the voorloper of the Original D6 Hanover Minstrels, and his wife Jennifer and two of his children Jerrard, 14, and Anthea, 10, will also be taking part. “I was born in the Klopse and my children were born in the Klopse. It was brilliant performing at the racecourse on Saturday, to feel the vibe again,” Hufkie explains. Asked what we can expect on January 2, he adds: “Yoh, it’s gonna be a big surprise, that I can say!”