A friend and associate of Tasneem Moosa, the CEO of Hello Darlings, said that her trust was betrayed after the alleged “holiday swindler” disappeared without a trace, leaving behind a throng of angry clients.

Moosa, who allegedly stole more than R100 million, has not been seen or heard from by the clients who booked holidays through her company.

Basheera Dawjee, a Durban social media influencer who goes by the name Modesty by Bash, told IOL that Hello Darlings started out as a women empowerment workshop which turned into a travel agency.

It is alleged that Moosa may have used various companies with a licence to make the bookings instead of doing it through Hello Darlings.

Dawjee said Moosa contacted her in December 2018, asking her to market the company.

In exchange, Dawjee received R2 500 for every person booked. If she sold more than five trips, she could go for free.

But when some clients started asking for refunds because of Covid, Moosa had problems paying them, Dawjee said.

Last Sunday, Moosa told her she could no longer promote the trips because she didn’t believe she could pay the refunds. Moosa had already paid R11 million in refunds.

“She said one of the reasons she couldn’t refund was because a lot of the money was tied up in her accommodation booking and that the hotels would not refund her.

“But someone messaged me today and said they were there and their hotels were not paid for.

“I realise what she told us were lies.”

