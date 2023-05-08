Rebecca Sebiza, the nine-year-old pianist who went viral over the festive season, has released her first single after collaborating with international composer Rahul Suntah. The Table View meisie’s piano rendition of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On at Table Bay Mall saw her trending on social media, catching the eye of Suntah, a classical pianist from Mauritius based in the UK.

His manager David Gummers got in touch with the talented girl’s father and as the saying goes, the rest is history. Gummers spoke exclusively to the Daily Voice on Sunday about the collab between the two amazing artists both who, interestingly enough, play the piano by ear. “I firstly have to say thank you to Nadia Block and the Daily Voice for putting me in touch with Rebecca’s father, everything since that moment has been magic,” Gummers said.

He described Rebecca as a musical genius who is reaching heights that many artists would only reach later in life. “When Rahul introduced his original piece to Rebecca it took her just three hours to learn it by ear. “She played the three-part piece in 45 minutes! Usually it would take two hours for one recording.

“She is a musical genius, it’s actually scary.” The track named Home Bound was recorded in two different parts of the world, but was mastered together to form one song, released this past Thursday. TALENT: Home Bound cover. Pictures: Supplied Gummers said: “The song took about two weeks to complete and approximately eight weeks to put everything together.

“It was amazing to see how everything came together even though we had load shedding to think about in South Africa, that was one of the main challenges.” He said both Suntah and Rebecca were loving their song, and are hoping for future collaborations. Meanwhile, Gummers has started approaching music schools in the UK for Rebecca to study at.