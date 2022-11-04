The time has come to dust off those dancing shoes and party with two of South Africa’s most iconic bands, Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels and The Rockets, this weekend. History will be made on Saturday and everything will be twice as nice as fans can get ready to sing and dance to some classic hits such as Gimme Hope Jo’anna, Gimme A Break, I Love to Truck, Tumbai and many more.

Both bands have stellar careers spanning decades, but for this one night they will combine their multiple hits into one super jam session, and under one vision. “This is something that has been in my head for the last four years; there was a show like this in America a couple of years ago with two big bands in the world, namely Earth, Wind and Fire and Chicago but I didn’t have quite the vision of who,” says Jeremy Watt from The Rockets. “Victor and I have been friends for years and I approached him about it and I said now is the time to do it because we are not guaranteed tomorrow.”

The show will be taking place at the Grand Arena and tickets start at R195, available from Computicket. FUN TIME: Grand Arena hosts event Doors open at 6.30pm and the show will start at 7.30pm. It’s time to roll out the red carpet and get glitzy as the 12th annual Miss Gay Western Cape 2022 pageant returns tomorrow at the Joseph Stone Auditorium after a two-year hiatus.