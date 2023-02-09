Calls are mounting to rename the street where the late singing sensation James Bhemgee spent half of his life. The brainchild behind the request is Bhemgee’s pianist Shaun Smith, who says the idea to rename Cuckoo Road has been growing on people including members of the Mitchells Plain community, fans and the opera singer’s family.

The 57-year-old, who once worked as a street sweeper, rose to fame in 2010 when he won the second season of SA’s Got Talent. However, his voice was sadly silenced on June 22, 2022 when he died at his home in Cuckoo Road, Rocklands. Smith said since the day that Bhemgee was laid to rest, he knew he had to do something big to honour his friend.

WHERE HE LIVED: Cuckoo Road in Rocklands “I sat and thought, look at all these roads in our communities named after Europeans,” he explained. “In schools we write exams about other nations and what they achieved, but never about us. “I couldn’t have my friend just be forgotten, so that is why I came up with the concept of having some of our local places and streets named after and celebrate us ... our heroes, elders, heritage, culture and identity.”

Smith said Bhemgee was the first icon he thought of because of the impact he had on the Cape Flats. “He lived out his dream with ambition, direction, and confidence and I never want it to be forgotten, so when someone walks past James Bhemgee Street, they will ask questions and learn who this legend is and what he meant.” Smith is now focused on getting procedural documents from the council.

“I haven’t submitted it yet but I have reached out to council planning officials and an MP for advice, but we will get the ball rolling soon,” he added. Community member Arthur Thomas said he supported Smith’s idea 100%: “Bhemgee was a people’ person, he loved the community, so I think the name changing will bring his legacy back to life again.” Bhemgee’s daughter Roshana Groep also supported the plans, and hopes that the area of Kalksteenfontein – where Bhemgee spent his childhood – will also be considered.