Tickets are on sale for one of the biggest music festivals to hit Cape Town this year. For the first time ever, the International Hip Hop Festival in Aid of Community Projects is coming to Athlone, boasting global and local hip hop stars.

Headliners Fabolous, Dave East, 6fo and six other international acts will join local artists WizTheMisfit, Youngsta CPT, Mayo Da Great and 12 more on stage for one night only. PERFORMING: Wasief & Mayo The BiggerThanYouBiggerThanMe (#BTYBTM) festival will take place at Athlone Stadium on 22 October and will showcase the four elements of hip hop: DJing, breakdancing, graffiti and rap music. VENUE: Hip Hop Festival will be held at Athlone Stadium The event is presented by SecondFam Entertainment and US-based music and events company, Make a Bag Flash.

Organisers of the festival are encouraging mense to buy early-bird tickets to avoid disappointment. Mitchells Plain rapper Wasief Forsyth, aka WizTheMisFit, who runs the campaign locally, says the proceeds of the event will power his #BTYBTM campaign and SecondFam Entertainment’s Community Unity projects. ON SALE: #BTYBTM festival on 22 October “Both initiatives seek to ‘instead of handing the man a fish, teaching him how to fish’ through initiatives that empower youth from disadvantaged communities with life and social skills,” he says.

Wasief says he is inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Continues movement, which is close to his heart. “This movement sought to inspire, motivate and educate people of colour. “Although Nipsey had gang ties, he used his time to unite gangs to work together for the improvement of the community,” the rapper says.

“My late father was a gang leader and was imprisoned for committing a double homicide. “When he was released, I was 13 years old and he ingrained in me that I shouldn’t aspire to be like him because gangsterism ruined his life. “With this movement I’m working towards breaking that generational curse to create a better future for my son.”