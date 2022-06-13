A former drug addict turned fashion designer and entrepreneur is staging his own fashion show this week. Shannon Caswell, 30, was on hard drugs for 13 years before getting clean five years ago.

Shannon, from Hanover Park, first appeared in the Daily Voice in 2021, when he shared his journey to recovery and triumph. “I started on dagga, then tik and then heroin and this drug was the one that broke me. “I spent most of my time on drugs, being homeless and begging for food on the streets,” he said at the time.

A year later, the designer is taking to the ramp in his first ever fashion show which will be held on Thursday, 16 June, at Casuarina Lounge at the Cape Royale Hotel in Green Point. SHOWCASE: Event at Cape Royale Hotel in Green Point After losing his retail job due to Covid in March 2020, Shannon put his passion for fashion into practice. Just a month later, he launched his own fashion label.

The father of three utilises hip hop themes for his label STETS – made up of the first letters of his family’s names. DESIGNS: Shannon and models in STETS “Having a fashion show is a huge achievement for me, it’s a dream come true,” says Shannon. “I will be launching some new designs including bomber jackets, dungarees, hooded tops, T-shirts etc.

“This is an opportunity to showcase my stuff. We want people to invest in this event and the youth trying to make a difference. There will be five other designers as well.” AT WORK: Shannon paints logo Shannon says he wants to inspire young designers to persevere through tough times. “It’s not always been easy but we push through. We also want to host workshops after this event,” he says.