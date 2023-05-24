Omar Adams, aka Boeta Maan, the founder of Kinders Van Die Ses, will be hosting a night of laughter, fun and dance on Saturday with his show Waa’sit Lekker. This is a show for almal, says Boete Maan, with a kwaai lineup featuring all your local favourites such as his son Emo Adams, along with Fagrie Isaacs, Rotas The Rapper, Lauren Adams, Jolene Jacobs and Take Note.

Boeta Maan said that all the proceeds will go towards charity. “We are hosting the show to raise funds because we have a feeding scheme and the proceeds are going to various orphanages and organisations so that they can be supplied with items to continue helping those in need,” he told the Daily Voice. “We mostly raise funds for organisations such as schools, churches and crèches and we go to various places for fundraising because I like to work or go places where our people can’t afford to go to the big places such as the Baxter Theatre or Artscape.”

Boeta Maan has been in theatre production for more than 35 years, adding that with this show, he is giving children a discounted entry of just R75. KWAAI: Waa’sit Lekker at Athlone Civic “We give discounts to the kids because they so much want to see my son, Emo Adams, and they don’t get the chance to see him perform live so we are bringing these artists to our people,” he explained. “After the show we are going to have a lekker meet and greet then people will be able to take pictures with them.

“The people can expect a top-class show and a bit of everything, the people know when the Kinders Van Die Ses are performing they are going to get quality so we want to make the evening special for the community, therefore they must come early to get lekker seats.” Tickets for the show at the Athlone Civic are R150 for adults, and R75 for kids under 12 years old. There will be tickets available at the door alongside strict security.