This tiny Springbok fan from Kalksteenfontein was the envy of thousands when he got to run out on the Stade de Marseille pitch alongside captain Siya Kolisi at the Rugby World Cup in France on Sunday. The Grade 4 learner from Rosewood Primary School made his community and school proud when he was selected as one of a handful of kids from around the world to be a mascot for the participating nations.

The bright face of Abner Spannenberg, 10, was beamed across the globe as he stood singing the national anthem proudly with Kolisi’s hand on his shoulder. PASSIONATE: Abner with his family. Picture supplied His chuffed dad Nathan Botha says the family went bos when they saw Abner on TV. The little boy is accompanied in France by his mother Dana.

“We knew he was going to come out with the Springbok captain because they sent us the programme, but the moment we saw him on TV we all went crazy, the moment was indescribable,” Nathan explained. “Abner loves rugby, he is the happiest child when he is on the field. He is a huge fan of the Springboks, his favourite players are Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi, so it was a big moment for him.” Abner and his mom are due back home on Wednesday.

He is one of 96 kids from 20 countries selected by the Defenders of Tomorrow Rugby World Cup Mascot Programme, giving young rugby fans the opportunity to experience the Rugby World Cup 2023 live and direct. WOW! Abner Spanenberg, 10, with the Springboks before their RWC opening match in France. The youngsters will be accompanying the captains of the different teams onto the field at the start of each match. Chezlin Wilson from the JAG Foundation (Jointly Achieving Growth) in Bonteheuwel is also the rugby coach at Rosewood Primary and says several children applied for the mascot programme by sending in a short video explaining why they should be selected.

“Abner is a good sportsman, very committed and very tough. He puts in a lot of effort. I am so happy this opportunity was granted to him and I hope he makes the most out of it and maybe this will ignite something in him to push himself further and see there is more out there than Bonteheuwel and Kalksteenfontein,” Chezlin said. “I watched the game and it was so nice to see him, a few of his teachers sent me screenshots of him standing next to Siya Kolisi singing the anthem.” Speaking to the Daily Voice from France, Abner shared his experience of the occasion: “It was a bit unreal for a day or two but when I finally realised what’s happening I was anxious, excited but mostly happy.